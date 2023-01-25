Eric Miller is announcing his candidacy for Indiana County Auditor.
A registered Republican, Miller currently serves as second deputy in the Indiana County Treasurer’s Office.
Previously employed as a corrections officer at the Indiana County Jail, he changed career paths, finding he enjoyed the atmosphere of county government, interacting with the general public and various agencies associated with that office.
“I look forward to serving the residents of Indiana County as a county auditor,” Miller said. “I have the general knowledge required of an auditor and the time in the county Treasurer’s office has introduced me to the departments and agencies addressed by the office of auditor. My time spent attending Penn State as a mathematics major will definitely be a plus.”
Eric grew up on a family dairy farm.
He and his wife, Dr. Jessica Seacrist Miller, have two sons.
The Millers own and operate a small beef farm in Rayne Township. Eric Miller volunteers as a coach for Marion Center youth wrestling and football teams.