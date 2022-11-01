Indiana County plans to erect new walls as part of the project outside the county courthouse honoring veterans both living and deceased.
“It will allow for 572 new bricks,” said Allen J. Lockard, director of Indiana County Veterans’ Affairs. “It will be off to the side of the existing walls,” at the handicap ramp and the base of the pole bearing the United States flag.
The county said “Honor Guard Bricks” may be ordered for any honorably discharged veteran from Indiana County, alive or deceased.
Each brick is $125. Orders must be accompanied with a copy of the veteran’s discharge DD Form 214.
However, if a DD 214 cannot be found or located, one can contact the Indiana County Veterans’ Affairs Office at (724) 465-3815.
Three lines will be available for engraving.
Line one will have the name of the veteran, line two the veteran’s rank and branch of service, and line three the war served, be it the Civil War, World War I or II, Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Desert Storm, Afghanistan or Iraq.
A limited number of characters/blank spaces can be placed on each line. Division, unit or ship names cannot be placed on the brick.
All information will be verified using discharge information.
Lockard said bricks will be placed on the wall in the order that they are received.