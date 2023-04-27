Three more donations toward the Citizens’ Ambulance Service’s Jo-Jo Challenge were presented during a CAS event Wednesday in IRMC Park in downtown Indiana.
Ryan Coleman of URBN (Urban Outfitters) in White Township brought in $10,000 toward the matching challenge, while John Swauger and Dick Gigliotti of the Indiana Roadrunners Club brought in $2,000 from members an personal contributions.
Finally, attorney Bob Marcus of Marcus and Mack in Indiana presented $15,000.
CAS officials said the challenge has brought in $200,000, but $1.3 million still is needed to close the ambulance service’s budget deficit for 2023.
“The generosity of the Indiana community is truly something special,” said Sandi Gillette, community chair for the Jo-Jo fund-raising effort.
“Our county may be small but our hearts are huge. Citizens’ Ambulance Service has earned its reputation for excellent patient care and people don’t want to lose it.”
CAS Chief Operating Officer B.J. Pino said another match is in the making and will be announced as soon as details are finalized.