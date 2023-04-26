The final year of an ongoing project to widen and resurface state Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) and the adjacent U.S. Route 422 interchange in White Township continues with milling and paving next week between Indian Springs Road and the Route 422 interchange.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s White Township-based District 10 said the work is slated Monday through May 5 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. each, with crews from contractor Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant, and its subcontractors milling and paving the first coat in both directions.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said motorists should expect rotating lane closures and flaggers along the route to direct traffic at intersections.
Work is weather dependent. Motorists should be alert for slowed traffic in this area and may experience delays.
In all, it is a $19.83 million project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the Route 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286, as well as drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.
Gibbs said the estimated completion date for the entire project remains December of this year.