River Valley School District is getting more attention, this time being designated a “System to Watch” by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, formerly known as the American Association of School Administrators.
AASA said River Valley, as a member of its Learning 2025 Network, was recognized for its progress toward becoming learner-centered, equity-focused, and future-driven.
The network is a cohort of more than 120 school districts across the country engaged in making positive changes to American education.
“River Valley is dedicated to providing equitable access to learning experiences that support all students and address the needs of the whole learner,” district Superintendent Philip Martell said.
“Our students benefit from enriched learning opportunities that prepare them for lifelong learning and real-world experiences.”
The AASA Learning 2025 network calls for a holistic redesign of the public school system by 2025, as grounded in the foundational work of an AASA Learning 2025 national commission, comprised of thought leaders in education, business, community and philanthropy.
In addition, AASA featured River Valley as the first district in its Learning 2025 Case Study Series. The case study highlights the district’s commitment to preparing students for a complex world and creating high-quality, authentic learning environments for all students.
The study is focused on what it calls River Valley’s “distinctive K-12 career framework emphasizing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) that provides an equitable education to all students,” while embracing “innovation that substantially improves its embedded community,” straddling the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers in Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
“As further evidence,” the study continued, “the district fully embraces future readiness at the River Valley Academies at Saltsburg,” STEAM, early childhood learning and cyber academies utilizing the former Saltsburg Middle/High School campus.
“AASA has supported our efforts in creating positive outcomes for our students,” Martell said.
Those outcomes are detailed in a series of goals to be achieved by the end of the 2023-24 school year:
• Goal 1, expanding career offerings to eight programs representing six of the 16 United States Department of Education Career Clusters.
• Goal 2, increasing middle school course offerings aligned to workforce development careers within all 16 clusters.
• Goal 3, expanding the use of evidence-based strategies so that 85 percent of elementary and middle school students will meet proficiency on a district-specific reading benchmark.