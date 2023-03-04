Townsend's Solitaire

The Townsend’s Solitaire is an elegant, wide-eyed songbird of mountain forests. Their drab gray plumage gets a lift from subtly beautiful buffy wing patches and a white eyering.

 Submitted photo

Last Dec. 26 dawned cold and windy at only 5 degrees with a 2-inch snow cover and an overcast sky. The high for the day was 20 degrees.

Thirty field birders spent 39.2 hours hiking 25.31 miles while road birders drove 40 hours logging 399 miles. Our owling team drove 21 miles. Twenty-one feeder watchers at 18 locations spent 49.75 hours counting birds. This year we tallied the highest number of species since 2012 and the highest number of individuals since 2016.

The Naturally columns are brought to you each month by The Indiana Gazette and Friends of White’s Woods to showcase the wonders of nature in our area.

Tags