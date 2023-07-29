In February 2022, I traveled to Mexico to see the monarchs in their remote winter southern habitat. We started out in Mexico City and traveled up into the central highland mountains by bus to several different preserves.

We rode in the back of a truck, rode horses about 30 minutes and hiked about an hour more to get to the place where the native guides had found the monarchs, approximately 11,000 feet in elevation.

