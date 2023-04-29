The term “raptor” refers to birds of prey, including eagles, hawks, falcons, ospreys, kites, owls and vultures. Raptors are carnivores with good eyesight, sharp talons and curved beaks.

Eagles and ospreys are the raptors that I spend time watching and photographing. Bald eagles were on the Endangered Species List in most of the United States for over 30 years. When the pesticide DDT was banned in 1978, the bald eagle population began to recover, and, in the last two decades, has become widespread again.

The Naturally columns are brought to you each month by The Indiana Gazette and Friends of White’s Woods to showcase the wonders of nature in our area.