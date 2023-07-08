The northern spicebush (lindera benzoin), a small understory tree or large shrub that is bountiful and native in our region, ranges throughout the Appalachian Mountains and beyond, from Maine to northern Florida.

Spicebush offers benefits to wildlife and is a delightful, regional food and spice that adds unique flavors to any dish. Spicebush is a wonderful tree to find easily and identity, joyful to harvest and absolutely delicious.

The Naturally columns are brought to you each month by the Indiana Gazette and Friends of White’s Woods to showcase the wonders of nature in our area.