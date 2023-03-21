President Joe Biden has nominated Eric G. Olshan, an assistant United States attorney in Pittsburgh since 2017, as permanent successor to Cindy K. Chung as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and John Fetterman, D-Braddock, announced the nomination Monday.
“Eric Olshan’s vast and deep experience across the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Department of Justice make him well-qualified to serve the people of western Pennsylvania,” Casey said. “From his time in the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section to his years of experience in the Western District as the civil rights coordinator, public corruption coordinator, and now as the chief of the Economic/Cyber/National Security Crimes Section, he has served a vital role in rooting out corruption and keeping our communities safe. I look forward to his swift confirmation and seeing him continue to serve with a commitment to integrity, fairness, and equal justice for all.”
Olshan succeeds Troy Rivetti, first assistant U.S. attorney and more recently acting U.S. attorney since Chung’s confirmation as a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, based in Philadelphia.
As pointed out by the two senators, while a state’s U.S. senators play an essential role in recommending to the White House, U.S. Attorney candidates are named by the president with a commitment to equal justice, legal experience, and integrity necessary to serve the commonwealth.
Prior to coming to Pittsburgh, Olshan served in the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., first as a trial attorney from 2007 to 2013 and then as deputy chief from 2013 to 2017.
He entered the Department of Justice through the Attorney General’s Honors Program, after serving as a clerk for Judge Richard C. Tallman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2006 to 2007.
Olshan received his Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 2006, after earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2003.