The new year will mean new laws on the books in Pennsylvania, including one sponsored by an area legislator.
House Bill 1393, now state Act 111, would help prevent deadly overdoses by removing fentanyl test strips from the definition of “drug paraphernalia,” which are prohibited and carry serious penalties.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, a principal sponsor of HB 1393, said the bill was developed in cooperation with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
“We are seeing individuals overdose now on drugs other than heroin and other opiates, as dealers are now adding fentanyl to cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana,” AICDAC Executive Director Kami Anderson said. “These very inexpensive strips are a tool for anyone using any illegal drugs, and the Drug and Alcohol Commission applauds Rep. Struzzi for his efforts to get this bill passed in Pennsylvania and save many lives in our area.”
During a Dec. 16 roundtable, Jennifer Smith, secretary of the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, applauded what she called Struzzi’s “labor of love.”
Smith said authorities have come a long way toward harm reduction, with such developments as legalized fentanyl test strips and expanded availability of naloxone or Narcan, “but a lot of progress that has yet to be made.”
Also, Senate Bill 696, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law as Act 151, when it takes effect on May 22, 2023, will require state agencies, their contractors, and local governments to notify victims of a data breach within seven days if personally identifiable information was involved.
According to a National Law Review article by two attorneys from Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir PC, a law firm that has been employed by Indiana County in several election law disputes, Act 151 expands the definition of “personal information,” and requires Commonwealth entities to implement specific notification procedures in the event that a Commonwealth resident’s unencrypted and unredacted personal information has been, or is reasonably believed to have been, accessed and acquired by an unauthorized person.
Also taking effect in the new year are provisions of Act 112, formerly known as HB 1486, which includes language from a former state House bill that will strengthen the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s ongoing efforts to hold accountable those customers who do not pay their tolls.
For one thing, the threshold that triggers registration suspensions for Pennsylvania vehicle owners with unpaid tolls and fees is being lowered from $500 to $250.
“The fact is that uncollected tolls are largely due to drivers dodging their responsibilities,” Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “These customers receive invoices but simply choose not to pay. This legislation will allow us to better hold accountable those who intentionally cheat the system.”
Another provision of Act 112 will prevent police from pulling over a driver for having a license plate frame that partially obstructs the plate. State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, said it was meant to deal with a state Superior Court ruling that upheld a Philadelphia police officer’s decision to pull over a vehicle because a custom license plate frame blocked the state’s tourism website from view.
“You can look around any parking lot and you will see many vehicles with custom frames surrounding their license plates, often issued by their car dealers or of their favorite sports team,” Martin said. “That decision meant that any one of those drivers could be pulled over with probable cause. That wasn’t the intent of lawmakers, and certainly wasn’t fair to our motorists or our police departments.”