The Pennsylvania Department of Aging said visitors to the State Capitol Main Rotunda during the holiday season can check out handmade ornaments hung on the holiday tree that were created by Pennsylvania seniors.
They were created by older adults from more than 70 senior community centers in 35 counties, including Indiana County’s Aging Services Inc.’s Mahoning Hills Senior Center just across the Jefferson County line from Punxsutawney in North Mahoning Township.
“The Department of Aging is pleased to see the tremendous response of ornaments submitted from the senior centers,” state Secretary of Aging Robert Torress said. “Many of the centers expressed their appreciation for the opportunity offered to older adults to create the ornaments. Every year, the seniors get into the holiday spirit and use their creativity and talent in making ornaments that are unique to each senior center.”
Other facilities involved included Centers for Active Adults in Avonmore, New Alexandria, New Florence and Ligonier Valley in Westmoreland County.
The tree will remain in the rotunda through the first week of January.