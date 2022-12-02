Weather permitting, line painting will resume today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) in White Township.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 announced Thursday afternoon that crews will be painting lines along the route between the intersection with U.S. Route 422 and Rustic Lodge Road.
A District 10 spokeswoman said the work is weather dependent, and that motorists should be alert for slowed traffic in this area and may experience delays.
The work is part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. Route 422 widening and resurfacing project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. Route 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286. Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.
PennDOT still expects completion of the project by December of next year.