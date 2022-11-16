Were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, completion might have happened at the end of 2021 for the $19.83 million widening of a mile and a half of state Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) and the U.S. Route 422 interchange near Windy Ridge in White Township.
Instead, the project was rescheduled for completion by Dec. 26, 2023.
On Tuesday, the latest phase of that work began along Route 286 between Route 422 and Rustic Lodge Road. However, as always, such projects are “weather permitting,” and the snow and rain that arrived Tuesday afternoon only permitted partial completion of that task.
“They’re setting signal heads now to realign with the lines,” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said shortly after 3 p.m., in the midst of precipitation that also caused multiple traffic accidents across Indiana and neighboring counties.
“As for the rest of the painting, I’m hoping to get some clarification for a new release once they evaluate the weather for the rest of this week,” Gibbs said.
As of Tuesday evening, AccuWeather was forecasting a 50 percent chance that 3-6 inches of snow would fall through Thursday evening, a 46 percent chance for 1-3 inches during that period.
In a Facebook post, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh called for “some scattered snow showers” with a push of colder air today, “but accumulation should be limited to the higher elevations and areas towards the Allegheny National Forest.”
As for the hope of completion by the end of next year, Gibbs said, amid “curbing, sidewalk, miscellaneous drainage, signal pole foundations and final asphalt paving” planned for Oakland Avenue, “December 2023 is still the target completion date.”
Crews from Gulisek Construction LLC of Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland County, and its subcontractors will continue working “as weather permits throughout the winter” on various activities, Gibbs said.
“A shutdown could occur (in the) early part of 2023,” Gibbs said, followed by a resumption of concrete and asphalt work in the spring.
Among Gulisek’s subcontractors is PLP Company, or Parking Lot Painting from Bethel Park, Allegheny County. Gibbs said that was the company working on the line painting.
Gibbs also said in announcing this week’s plans that motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting the www.511PA.com website.