ELDERTON — Changes in the legislative map will mean changes in constituent service in at least one area district.
Beginning Dec. 1, state Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, will have more parts of Armstrong County in her 63rd Legislative District.
“As a result,” she told constituents in an email Thursday, “we have decided to centralize the location of our Armstrong County district office. Our Elderton office is in the process of closing, and we anticipate moving into our new office in Kittanning, along North Jefferson Street, as soon as we possibly can.”
The Elderton office is three blocks off of U.S. Route 422 at 309 E. Salt Work St., roughly halfway between Indiana and Kittanning.
As of Dec. 1, the 63rd District will cover Boggs, Kittanning, Rayburn, Valley and West Franklin townships, and Kittanning and Worthington boroughs, along with its present coverage of Parker City; Boggs, Bradys Bend, Cowanshannock, Hovey, Kittanning, Madison, Mahoning, Perry, Pine, Plumcreek, Rayburn, Redbank, Sugarcreek, Valley, Washington, Wayne and West Franklin townships; and Atwood, Dayton, Elderton, Rural Valley and South Bethlehem boroughs.
The 63rd District will retain all of Clarion County, while losing two townships in Forest County.
Oberlander said constituents in need of services can call ahead to the Elderton office at (724) 354-3500, or contact her Clarion office directly at (814) 226-9000.