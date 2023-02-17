Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is designed to relieve senior citizen taxpayers from the burden of paying high real estate taxes.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, said a series of free clinics are scheduled across her 63rd Legislative District, to help taxpayers see if they qualify for that program.
In eastern Armstrong County, that includes:
• March 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at R&P Coffee Shop, 701 Main St., Rural Valley, and from 1-3 p.m. at Autumn Oaks, 108 East Main St., Dayton.
• March 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Farmhouse Market and Bakery, 309 East Saltwork St., Elderton, and from 1-3 p.m. at Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department, 13126 U.S. Route 422, Kittanning Township.