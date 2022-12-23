The Indiana County Board of Commissioners tackled a three-page agenda at the panel’s last regular meeting of 2022.
Included in a long list of actions Wednesday was the 2023 budget (with no tax increase), a long list of reappointments, change orders for the Glen Campbell water project and more distributions of American Rescue Plan Act funds, to Brush Valley and West Wheatfield townships, but a lot of the activity involved the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
For one thing, there was a reiteration for the next three years of a private-public partnership that has existed since 1994 among several organizations banded together as the CEO Affiliates, as in the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.
“In 1994,” ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. read, “(the CEO) was established to serve as an integrated service delivery system spearheading economic development efforts in Indiana County by facilitating access to resources and information and assisting businesses in their efforts to grow and expand.”
Stauffer said ICOPD requested entry into a new Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana County Development Corporation, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, “collectively referred to as the CEO Affiliates,” for the period from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025.
Included in that MOU is a county commitment to provide the equivalent of half of a full-time equivalent staff person within ICOPD to support marketing and related activities.
It was one of a series of housekeeping measures for ICOPD.
The commissioners also approved a resolution recertifying “that the Indiana County Revolving Loan Funds, including the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Revolving Loan Fund are being operated consistent with the existing Economic Development Strategy and are being operated in accordance with the policies and procedures contained in the administrative plan.”
The federal Economic Development Administration requires that semi-annually. The Economic Development Strategy is embodied in an EDA-endorsed plan developed by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, of which Indiana County is a member.
The board of commissioners also approved filing a 2022-23 Whole Home Repair Program application with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, for what has been projected to be a $928,705 allocation by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The board also entered into an Emergency Solutions Grant contract agreement with DCED for $79,887 over an 18-month period for various services offered by the Indiana County Community Action Program. Originally, ICOPD was seeking $105,618 for ICCAP, but that amount was reduced by DCED because of a high volume of statewide requests for similar assistance.
Three change orders affect the building ICCAP will use as a new food bank warehouse:
• One increases the architectural contract with Stiffler McGraw & Associates of Indiana from $97,093 to $126,493, to address items included in the second phase of construction that originally were scheduled for the third phase.
• Another requested by ICOPD, ICCAP and Stiffler McGraw that adds $28,600.50 to a $1,175,90.50 contract with LMC Contractors Inc. involving installation of additional steel framing to augment structural problems with the warehouse cooler and freezer ceilings.
• A third also requested by ICOPD, ICCAP and Stiffler McGraw adds $27,108.50 to a $185,921.50 contract with MARC Service Inc. for installation of a gas line extension.
ICOPD officials said the Stiffler McGraw changes are fully covered in the Community Development Block Grant funding given to the county, while the change orders are covered by CDBG Entitlement Grant funds.
MARC Service Inc. of Windber, Somerset County, also will be the contractor for mechanical work on the Indiana County Coroner’s Office Project. It began as a $167,655 contract but the deletion of two boiler furnaces, radiant floor piping and a walk-in cooler in a change order reduces that contract to $63,804.
Thomas R. Harley Architects LLC of Indiana is the architectural firm working with ICOPD on the coroner’s office.
The commissioners also voted on behalf of the Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts office to utilize a $5,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission toward the $6,743 cost of preparing documents dating from 1806 to 1973 for storage in extra space in the new Indiana Magisterial District Court along North Fourth Street.
The documents, including “execution cases,” but in this case referring to liening properties, not capital cases, are being moved from the basement of the courthouse.
Prothonotary Randy Degenkolb and Records Manager Kathy Dean said $5,281.20 would be put toward shelving units, $1,112.75 toward acid-free boxes, folders and interleaving, and $350 toward a flatbed scanner.
The documents now are on particle board shelving in that basement, which Degenkolb said emits off-gassing, which can lead to further breakdown of already fragile documents.
The board also tackled requests from Children & Youth Services:
• A provider agreement with Child Accounting & Profile System for secure client data, backup and/or recovery of client data, at a pro-rated annual fee of $36,796.76 for the year that began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2023.
• An agreement during that same 2022-23 fiscal year with the state Department of Human Services Child Welfare Information System for CAPS in 56 counties, at a total cost of $350,000 including Indiana County’s $4,291.32 share.
• A consulting services addendum to the CAPS application services provider agreement for Avanco to provide consulting services.
• A HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) business associate agreement addendum with Avanco International Inc.
The commissioners also on behalf of the county Office of Veterans Affairs approved an application for two Columbia Trust vehicles through the 2023 Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network, for which the total cost is $80,564 and the county’s share of the cost is $44,310.
And the board approved a perpetual easement agreement between the county and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for an access road on county property to serve the Blacklick Creek Mine Water Treatment Plant substation in Rexis, Buffington Township.
The plant is under construction with a completion date anticipated in 2025, with the purpose of treating mine water to improve water quality to approximately 23 miles of Blacklick Creek. DEP will reimburse the county $3,250 for the easement, which will not infringe on the use of the nearby Ghost Town Trail.