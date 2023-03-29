Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 said a detour set to begin on Monday has been postponed until April 24 for the bridge replacement project on state Route 3016 over Two Lick Creek in Homer City Borough and Center Township.
This project consists of the replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 3016 over Two Lick Creek with a two-span, composite, prestressed concrete bulb-tee beam bridge and other miscellaneous construction.
Route 3016 will be closed between the intersections of State Route 3035 and Jacksonville Road and Jacksonville Road and Riverside Drive April 24 through the end of November 2023.
To detour, from Homer City motorists should travel south on state Route 3035, then turn right onto state Route 3056 (West Elm Street), turn right on state Route 3056 (Old Route 56) and turn right onto Jacksonville Road (Township Route 902).
From Center Township, motorists should travel on Jacksonville Road (T-902) then turn left onto Route 3056 (Old Route 56), turn left onto Route 3056 (Water Street) and turn left on Route 3035 (Main Street).
The contractor, Clearwater Construction of Mercer, plans to complete this $2 million project in November 2023.
Elsewhere, PennDOT District 10 is advising motorists about lane closures starting Monday for the U.S. Route 422 resurfacing project in Manor and Rayburn townships, Armstrong County.
This project involves resurfacing of Route 422, with the milling of existing wearing courses, patching, paving, leveling, binder and wearing courses along with minor drainage and guiderail upgrades and other miscellaneous construction.
The project extends from the Graf Bridge eastbound/westbound intersection to the state Route 28/85/1038 intersection.
Long-term lane closures will begin there Monday at 7 a.m. PennDOT said there will be multiple phases throughout the length of the project with lane closures alternating between the lanes both eastbound and westbound. There will also be several weekend ramp closures with associated detours throughout the project as work progresses.
The contractor there, Derry Construction of Latrobe, also plans to complete this $14.2 million project in November.