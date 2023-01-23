The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to view plans regarding the repair project for the existing structure carrying state Route 403 over U.S. Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said construction of the project is anticipated for this coming spring and will include a temporary nighttime closure of the westbound lanes of U.S. 22 in the East Wheatfield Township area.
An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project. It will be available through Feb. 3 by accessing the www.penndot.pa.gov/District10 site, clicking on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, picking the Indiana County box, and then choosing the PA 403 over U.S. 22 Project tile.
Gibbs said the purpose of the virtual plans display is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, and design. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.
The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. Those who need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention should contact Project Manager Kenneth Campbell at jlayman@pa.gov or (724) 357-7614.