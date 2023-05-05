Current United School District board member Hunter Overdorff announced he is running for re-election to board in Brush Valley and Buffington townships.
A lifelong resident of Brush Valley Township and currently in his first term of service, Overdorff will seek both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the May 16 primary.
Overdorff is a 2019 graduate of United Junior/Senior High School and is now a current student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Overdorff also serves on the Brush Valley Park Board as a board member and as an associate director for the Indiana County Conservation District.
He is the son of Scott and Peggy Overdorff, both of Brush Valley.
“I am running for re-election to continue the successes of our district,” said Overdorff. “Since joining the school board in 2019, United has initiated the 1:1 Chromebook Program to provide over 1,100 students with laptops; restored the walking track on the Thomas J. Madill Field stadium; started an energy savings and facilities improvement program at the elementary school; entered a cooperative agreement with Blacklick School District for sports; renegotiated a fair successor agreement to the teachers’ contract; and recently appointed a new superintendent of schools.”
Individually, Overdorff continues to be a voice for landowners, farmers and senior citizens to achieve property tax reform. He has never once voted to increase taxes and has voted against unfair and unbalanced budgets.
Overdorff is committed to improving the quality of education and making sure the district’s children have the tools to be successful after graduation.
“United is second-to-none in academics, extracurriculars and athletics,” he said. “We have accomplished so much with our STEM courses relating to computer science, robotics, pre-engineering and our soon-to-come ‘Drone FAA Licensing’ class. In addition to our academics, United achieved a trifecta of district championships in wrestling, basketball and soccer this year. Our students at United are successful both inside and outside the classroom.”
Overdorff currently serves as legislative chairman on the school board and is certified in Board Governance through the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. He also sits on negotiating committees to reach bargaining agreements between the PSEA-UEA (educators) and PSEA-ESP (support staff) unions and the district.
If given the opportunity to serve an additional four years, Overdorff’s goals are to balance the budget, lower property taxes and foster community partnerships to enhance the United’s efforts.
