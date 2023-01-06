The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is reminding Medicare beneficiaries that the state’s annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs from now through March 31.
During that time, beneficiaries who currently have a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different plan or to original Medicare. Changes to their enrollment will take effect on the first of the month following the month in which they enroll.
Medicare Advantage is a Medicare-approved plan from a private company that offers an alternative to original Medicare for health and drug coverage. These “bundled” plans include Part A Hospital Insurance, Part B Medical Insurance, and usually Part D Drug Coverage.
Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI), Pennsylvania’s Medicare counseling program, is available through local Area Agencies on Aging to help beneficiaries with Medicare questions.
“From year to year, Medicare Advantage plans can change their premiums, cost-sharing arrangements, and their selection of covered drugs and supplemental benefits, as well as provider networks and prior authorization requirements,” said PA MEDI Director Susan Neff. “We help you compare plans, look for cost savings, and even help you enroll in a plan that best fits your needs.”
PA MEDI counselors do not sell Medicare insurance products, nor do they endorse any insurance company, product, or agent. Counselors will not recommend policies, companies, or insurance agents but will provide free, confidential and unbiased personalized assistance.
Older adults can contact their local Area Agency on Aging to schedule a personalized counseling session. Call the toll-free PA MEDI Helpline at 1 (800) 783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go to the www.aging.pa.gov website.