Pennsylvania officials are weighing in on the situation following the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio.
Gov. Josh Shapiro expressed "serious concerns regarding Norfolk Southern Corporation's management" of the derailment in a Tuesday letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw at that railroad's Atlanta, Ga., headquarters.
"The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency were not immediately contacted by Norfolk Southern and learned of the incident independently in the first few hours after it occurred," Shapiro wrote.
Closer to home, the state Senate's majority leader said discussions have begun to take place with Senate committees holding jurisdiction over related matters.
“There has been a great deal of concern and frustration following the train derailment in East Palestine," Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said in a statement issued Wednesday night. "Although this incident did not take place within our state’s border, it is critical we learn the cause of the derailment and work to mitigate the effects upon the residents of surrounding communities within the commonwealth."
Separately, the Shapiro administration announced Thursday that DEP will conduct independent water sampling to closely monitor water contamination risks related to the East Palestine train derailment, which occurred close to the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
Also, DEP is assisting concerned public water suppliers in evaluating their source water at the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority’s surface water intake on the Beaver River.
The evacuation after the Feb. 3 derailment focused on a one-mile radius of the derailment, which included a portion of Darlington Township in Beaver County.
It is a matter being tackled by officials in two states.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that his administration spoke with officials at the White House to address the need for federal help.
DeWine said he's requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health and Emergency Response Team, and the federal Centers for Disease Control to provide on-the-ground assistance in East Palestine.
However, the DeWine administration said, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has repeatedly told the governor that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time.
The East Palestine situation reportedly was the subject of an informational session Wednesday night in a gymnasium in the eastern Ohio village — where railroad officials were not in attendance.
In a statement quoted by The Associated Press, Norfolk Southern said it didn’t attend alongside local, state and federal officials because of a “growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event.”
On Thursday morning, Shaw insisted that "we will not let you down," in a letter for the East Palestine community Norfolk Southern made public.
"When I visited East Palestine last week, you told me how the train derailment has upended your lives and how concerned you are about the safety of your air, water and land," Shaw wrote. "Our work is underway. Crews are cleaning the site thoroughly, responsibly and safely.
"Our Family Assistance Center is helping community members meet immediate needs," the N/S CEO continued. "Together with local health officials, we have implemented a comprehensive testing program to ensure the safety of East Palestine's water, air and soil. And we have established a $1 million community support fund as a down payment on our commitment to help rebuild."
Shapiro wrote that there were at least three priority issues state officials have with the railroad:
• "Norfolk Southern failed to implement Unified Command, creating confusion and resulting in a general lack of awareness for first responders and emergency management."
• "Norfolk Southern gave inaccurate information and conflicting modeling about the impact of the controlled release that made protective action decision making more difficult in the immediate aftermath of the derailment."
• "Third, Norfok Southern's unwillingness to explore or articulate alternate courses of action to their proposed vent and burn limited state and local leaders' ability to respond effectively."
Along with his statewide responsibilities, Pittman's concern comes from a district with many Norfolk Southern and affiliated rail lines. N/S itself operates regionally through such locations as Leechburg, Vandergrift, Avonmore, Saltsburg, Clarksburg, Shelocta, Creekside, Black Lick, Huff, Seward, Blairsville and Latrobe.
There also is the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad that links with N/S and carries freight through such points as Indiana, Homer City, Clinton, Kittanning and Bridgeburg, and the R.J. Corman Pennsylvania lines that run through such points as Clymer and Cherry Tree.
"Protecting the people of Pennsylvania must always be our primary focus," Pittman said. "While multistate emergency response situations present significant challenges, the public deserves detailed answers about the handling of this incident."
As for discussions by Senate committees, Pittman said, "it is imperative the legislature engages in a deeper conversation and examination of our infrastructure system and meaningful ways to further ensure public safety when it comes to these infrequent but gravely serious events.”