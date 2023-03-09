An area state lawmaker said she was sexually harassed last November by another state representative who now has resigned over allegations of such harassment.
“On Nov. 14, 2022, at a local establishment,” state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, said at a Harrisburg news conference Wednesday, “I was approached by state Rep. Mike Zabel. He was clearly intoxicated — his lips and teeth were stained red from wine.”
Zabel, a Democrat from Delaware County, said Wednesday he was resigning, effective March 16.
The Associated Press reported that Zabel sent a letter to House Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia.
The effective date leaves McClinton enough time to order that his vacancy be filled during the May primary.
“The toll is just too great on my family, and was too detrimental to my well-being,” Zabel said in a brief phone interview with The Associated Press Wednesday. “I need to focus on what matters.”
Prior to that Nov. 14 interaction, Major said at an International Women’s Day news conference in Harrisburg, she would have said that she and Zabel were friendly acquaintances, “but the truth is that we barely knew each other outside of a few work-related conversations.”
Major said she had lost 50 pounds prior to that Nov. 14 encounter with Zabel.
“Rep. Zabel and I were standing near each other at the bar,” Major said. “I was attempting to pay my tab when he began to tell me how fantastic I looked, how he could really tell I’d lost weight and I just looked great. I told him thank you, but he continued pressing the issue, eventually putting his arm around me and touching my back.”
Major referred to the charges made by Andi Perez, a lobbyist for the Service Employees International Union, and Zabel’s former campaign manager Colleen Kennedy. Spotlight PA reported that Kennedy wrote a public essay about his behavior.
“When I read Colleen Kennedy’s statement about the way he touched her, I immediately believed her because it was exactly what he did to me while trying to make eye contact,” Major said. “Once he had, he then asked me if I wanted to ‘get out of here’ and ‘go upstairs.’ I said that I wasn’t interested and looked around for help. Another male colleague made eye contact with me and began to say something so I used the opportunity to move away.”
She said Zabel continued to follow her after that encounter.
“My car was parked outside, across the street,” the Ford City Republican said. “As I began to walk down the hallway, I glanced back and noticed that he was following me. I stepped into the restroom for a moment. I came out of the restroom and went back to where the rest of my colleagues were and asked another representative that I trust and is one of my closest friends out here if he would walk me to my car because I felt unsafe. I told him about what had happened. He agreed and as we were opening the doors to step outside, I noticed again that Rep. Zabel was behind us. I was stunned. I left for the evening, disturbed by the situation. To the men listening to this, you will never understand the feeling of a man touching you, following you, making you feel uncomfortable and unsafe and being able to do nothing about it.”
Major acknowledged that years of working in male-dominated fields, including the military, have given her “an incredibly thick skin for this type of thing,” and said this Nov. 14 incident wasn’t even near the worst she had endured.
“I never wanted to be the face of this story,” Major said. “As I said earlier, my story is one of the mildest of the ones that I personally know. Andi (Perez) was so brave in standing up, I wanted the rest of our stories to back hers up — to show that this was not a one-time event. I didn’t want them to say that it was a misunderstanding or try to sweep it under the rug. I wanted to scream this is a pattern! I wanted the evidence to be overwhelming.”
Major is urging others who may have experienced such harassment to reach out to her.
“If you don’t want to speak out publicly, I get it — this is scary and as women we face retaliation, but please, I still want to hear your story and I want to help you,” Major said. “There are good women and men in this building on both sides of the aisle and both chambers who want to fight to change this. I will protect your identity. The other women’s stories are what gave me the courage to get up here today.”
Zabel’s resignation reduces the Democrats’ number in the state House to 101 members. Republicans are down to 100 members with the resignation of Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-Northumberland County, who filled a state Senate seat in a special election in January.