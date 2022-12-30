For a second straight year, Pennsylvania students underperformed on state-issued standardized tests, including the Pennsylvania System of State Assessment, Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone Exams, as grouped together in the PA Future Ready Index.
“Like states across the nation, we are not yet seeing test results at pre-pandemic levels,” acting state Education Secretary Eric Hagarty said recently. “However, student performance is generally improving year-over-year and schools across Pennsylvania are working overtime to accelerate learning and meet students where they are at as we emerge from the pandemic.”
The situation is not unique to Pennsylvania.
“Recently, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona stated his concerns about the nationwide drop in student performance,” Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said. “Locally, we share the same sentiments regarding the scores on the PA Future Ready Index, but like many educators across the nation, we are not surprised.”
The PA Future Ready Index is a comprehensive reporting system for presenting school-level data across a broad range of indicators, such as English language acquisition, career readiness, access to advanced coursework, and regular attendance.
“Scores have fallen sharply across the nation in the wake of the pandemic, and despite an incredible effort put forth by our teachers, administrators, students, and families, we were not immune to this trend in Indiana County,” Vuckovich said.
Unfortunately, the Indiana Area superintendent said, measures used to evaluate the work the schools are doing have not been calibrated to account for the adverse effects of closures, quarantines, distance learning, and all the other challenges district teachers, students, and families were forced to deal with.
“What is worse,” Vuckovich said, “is that these data trends may not change anytime soon. These difficulties presented by the pandemic affected our youngest learners the most during a critical stage of their development, which will present long-lasting challenges as they continue through their educational experience. We will continue to take a systems approach to build unconditional support for our students to close the knowledge gaps that were exacerbated as a result of the pandemic.”
The pandemic also weighed on other area school districts.
“The United School District has felt the impact of the recent pandemic and will adjust along with the entire state in ensuring that the goals are met and exceeded,” United Director of Education Patricia Berezansky said. “In the elementary school, the faculty and administration are pleased that the math scores appear to be continuing in the proper direction. As for the (English Language Arts) scores, United plans to implement a phonetic component to assist in the learning of the foundational building blocks to complement the students’ learning process.”
Berezansky also said United PSSA and PASA data infer that students who scored proficient and advanced in 2022 in ELA, Core Mathematics, and Science were above the state average.
“The United School District will continue to abide by the noble quest of fulfilling its mission, ‘Preparing our students for tomorrow ... today,’” the district director of education said.
In the Purchase Line School District, retiring Superintendent Shawn Ford said, “though we are still recovering and addressing learning loss, we are seeing student growth in most content areas. Math is a focus of the district and though we saw some growth in certain grade levels, more work is needed in this area. We are revising curriculum and instruction in the district to meet the needs indicated by the data.”
Pennsylvania’s statewide assessments include the PSSA for grades 3-8, end-of-course Keystone Exams administered in middle and high school depending on when students take the corresponding subject (though a state act in 2020 waived Keystone Exam scores, something expected to impact Keystone Exam reporting at least through 2023-24), and the Alternate System of Assessment that ensures equitable participation by students unable to participate in the general assessment tests.
“We know that assessments show point-in-time data that does not reflect the full scope of learning happening in classrooms across the commonwealth,” Hagarty said. “We expect student performance will continue to improve as students and educators proceed with a more normalized, uninterrupted year of in-person learning.”
Vuckovich said there is “an incredible opportunity to rebuild our systems and provide the unconditional support our students need,” an opportunity that already has begun in the Indiana Area district.
“For example, we created a summer acceleration camp for our students that resulted in nearly 1,000 students attending the camp over the past two years designed to accelerate student learning and close the knowledge gaps that grew,” Vuckovich said. “Additionally, we have established after-school tutoring and homework help for our families to provide additional support for students. We have also invested resources to provide ongoing, systematic mental health support for our students to help them overcome obstacles they face that ultimately have an impact on student outcomes.”
The Indiana Area superintendent expressed pride in the effort students and teachers across Indiana County have put forth over the past few years.
“They have worked harder than ever to overcome these challenges and now must do even more to accelerate learning, and close the learning gap that an entire generation of American students are experiencing,” Vuckovich said. “We look forward to the opportunity to meet the moment and to provide a continuity of care, support and high expectations to produce the quality outcomes that the Indiana Area School District is known for providing.”