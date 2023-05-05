The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting high school students in the District 10 region (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties) to participate in the annual Paint the Plow program.
The program challenges youths to incorporate a statewide theme and incorporate it into an original mural that they paint on one of PennDOT’s snowplow blades to promote winter driving safety and foster appreciation for school art programs and student creativity.
The 2023 theme, “Seat Belts are Always in Season,” was chosen to remind motorists that seat belts save lives and should be worn year-round.
Paint the Plow was piloted in Cambria County in 2015 and later expanded to several surrounding counties and across the state.
A two-year hiatus coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, after which the competition was back in 2022.
The public was invited between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11 to vote on nine plows decorated by high school students from Penns Manor Area and United high schools in Indiana County, Leechburg Area High School in Armstrong County, Knoch High School and Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School in Butler County, Keystone Jr.-Sr. and Allegheny-Clarion Valley high schools in Clarion County, and Jefferson County DuBois AVTS and Brookville High School in Jefferson County.
The theme last year was “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice.”
The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cellphones, especially during winter weather events.
Students in public and private schools are eligible to participate, though school officials must make the arrangements. Plow delivery and pick-up dates vary by county. PennDOT may modify program categories based on participation numbers.
Additional information on the program, including the guidelines for participation, can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov or obtained from Tina Gibbs, chgibbs@pa.gov or (724) 357-2829.
