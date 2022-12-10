The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission this week approved lower-than-requested rates in separate cases involving Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania American Water.
The PUC voted 5-0 Thursday to adopt the recommended decision issued by Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Christopher P. Pell and Administrative Law Judge John Coogan that reduced a proposed Columbia Gas rate increase by nearly 50 percent.
Under the partial settlement, that increase will result in additional annual operating revenues of approximately $44.5 million (5.5 percent), which is approximately 54 percent of Columbia’s original request for $82.2 million.
Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania provides natural gas distribution service to approximately 440,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in portions of 26 counties across western and south-central Pennsylvania, including all of Armstrong, Indiana and every county surrounding them except Cambria.
It also voted 5-0 to adopt the recommended decision of PUC Deputy Chief Administrative Law Judge Joel H. Cheskis and approve a joint petition for settlement that trimmed Pennsylvania American Water’s request for an increase in annual water and wastewater revenues from 20.8 percent, or $173.2 million, to 16.6 percent, or $138 million.
PAW operates water systems locally in the Indiana, Kittanning, Punxsutawney, Butler, Clarion and Pittsburgh areas.
Under the rates addressed in the settlement, the water bill for the typical residential customer will increase by $8.76 per month, from $60.48 to $69.24 (14.5 percent), rather than the $15.01 increase (24.8 percent) proposed in the original PAWC filing.
It also operates wastewater systems in McKeesport and several Clarion County communities.
Under the approved rates, the wastewater bill for a typical residential customer will increase by $30, from $76.65 to $106.65 per month (39.1 percent), rather than the $19.01 increase (24.9 percent) proposed in the original filing.