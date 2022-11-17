ST. LOUIS — President Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers — including some who attended Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institutions — was handed another legal loss Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out.
The ruling by the three-judge panel from the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came days after a federal judge in Texas blocked the program, saying it usurped Congress’ power to make laws. The Texas case was appealed and the administration is likely to appeal the Eighth Circuit ruling as well.
It is not certain how many with PASSHE ties would be affected by the plan.
“In spring 2020-21, 55,167 PASSHE students received either a Federal Direct Subsidized, Federal Direct Unsubsidized, or Federal Graduate PLUS loans,” PASSHE spokesman Kevin Hensil said. “These are current students. Once a student graduates, we would not know if an individual still has a student loan or if the person qualifies under the federal student-loan forgiveness program.”
As proposed by the president, the plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven. The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans.
The plan was discussed at the Sept. 8 meeting of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees.
There, new IUP Director of Financial Aid Tiffany Potts told council University Advancement Chair Jennifer E. Baker that it would not benefit current freshmen.
According to the IUP website, the Biden plan provided debt cancellation plan covered debt cancellation of up to $10,000 for single borrowers making less than $125,000 or households earning less than $250,000, among ranks of current students and borrowers who have federally held undergraduate, graduate, and Parent PLUS Loans that were fully disbursed by June 30 of this year.
“We believe anything that lowers the cost of higher education for students is beneficial,” Hensil said.
However, the Congressional Budget Office has said the program will cost about $400 billion over the next three decades.
A federal judge on Oct. 20 allowed the program to proceed, but the Eighth Circuit the next day temporarily put it on hold while it considered an effort by the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas and South Carolina to block the loan forgiveness plan.
With or without the debt forgiveness plan, Hensil pointed out that, as the state-owned university system, PASSHE is the most affordable four-year higher education option in Pennsylvania. He noted how the system has frozen tuition for four consecutive years.
“Beyond freezing tuition, the State System is seeking to lower costs for thousands of students so they can enroll, continue their education and graduate,” Hensil said. “This is especially important because of labor shortages in several industries that Pennsylvanians rely on, such as healthcare and education.”
He also noted PASSHE’s request for the upcoming 2023-24 state budget. He said it would target $99 million in new state funding for financial aid for students entering careers with labor shortages.
Indiana Gazette Staff Writer Patrick Cloonan contributed to this story.