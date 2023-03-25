A utility with water customers in scattered areas of west-central Pennsylvania is planning a summit for would-be suppliers on April 13 in suburban Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania American Water said it is hosting an in-person supplier summit at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 500 Mansfield Ave. in Greentree, Allegheny County, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A box lunch will be provided.
Locally, PAW provides service in the Indiana, Kittanning and Punxsutawney areas.
“Pennsylvania American Water plans to invest more than $2 billion into our water and wastewater systems during the next several years,” PAW President Justin Ladner said. “We remain focused on advancing an inclusive supply chain to strengthen local economies and reflect all the communities that we serve.”
A spokesman for PAW said his company strongly encourages attendance from certified VBE, WBE, MBE, LGBTQ, Disabled, and Service-Disabled owned companies that provide general contracting, water and sewer line, site excavation, paving, building construction, roofing, electrical, plumbing, painting, tank rehabilitation, painting and construction, engineering services and residual removal and hauling.
“This event will allow attendees to network with our primary contractors and major suppliers, whom we count on to support supplier diversity by creating a competitive procurement process for diverse subcontractors and suppliers,” Ladner said.
More details can be found at the amwater.com/paaw/suppliersummit website.