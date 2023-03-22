Prospective pesticide applicators can gain a foundation of knowledge about safe and proper handling and use of pesticides by attending the “Pesticide Applicator Short Course,” a Penn State Extension webinar aimed at helping participants prepare for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s pesticide applicator certification exams in categories 06, 07, 10, 23 and core.
The course will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on several dates between April 3 and May 4.
Organizers note that new applicators are not required to attend the class before taking the exams, but the course may help them prepare for the exams. The course is intended for commercial, public and private applicators.
Commercial applicators apply pesticides to customers’ properties. Public applicators are funded by public money and may work for the state, a municipality, a public school district or other such entities. Private applicators include those who intend to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides to the property they or their employer own or rent to produce an agricultural commodity, including nurseries and greenhouses.
Instructors will spend April 3, 5 and 7 covering the core category, which involves training and testing on pesticide safety and regulations and is required for every certified applicator.
On April 11 and 13, the topic will be category 23. This is required for applicators using pesticides in a campground or recreational area of a public or private park, or on elementary or secondary school property.
April 17 and 22 sessions will focus on category 06, a requirement for applicators treating trees, shrubs and ornamental plants in residential and commercial landscapes.
On April 25 and 27, attendees can learn about category 07, which is mandatory for applicators treating lawn and turf areas.
May 2 and 4 sessions will cover category 10, a requirement for applicators controlling vegetation on rights-of-way, roads and industrial sites, as well as for landscapers who control weeds on sidewalks and driveways.
The course carries a $50 registration fee for the core training. The registration fee for categories 06, 07, 10 and 23 is $25 each; however, total cost for all sessions will not exceed $100. Participants must register by March 28.
More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/pesticide-applicator-short-course-cat-6-7-10-23-webinar.
Organizers point out that the registration fee does not include study materials. All participants are responsible for obtaining their own core and category certification examination training materials for the class.
Instructors recommend ordering training packets in advance on the Penn State Extension website or by calling the Penn State Publications Distribution Center toll-free at (877) 345-0691.
To ensure on-time arrival for the course, participants should place orders before 3 p.m. and allow four business days to receive the study materials.
If participants plan to use study packets that were purchased previously, they should make sure their study materials include the updated manuals.