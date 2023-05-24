The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said all driver license and photo centers, including its center at the Indiana Mall, will be closed Saturday through Monday, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
PennDOT said customers still may obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
