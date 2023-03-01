The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 has opened the application period for the STAMPP or Systematic Technique to Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania’s Pavements Program.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said STAMPP provides summer employment to college students, providing real-world experience performing field surveys to improve the state’s roadway maintenance programs and collecting data vital to the allocation of maintenance funding throughout the district which includes Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Jefferson counties.
Gibbs said students must be currently enrolled full-time (carrying 12 or more undergraduate credits or nine or more graduate credits), or enrolled full-time for the upcoming fall semester, in good academic standing, and enrolled in a major in the engineering, science or technology field to be considered for internship positions.
Students also must have completed their first year in a two-year Associate degree program or four-year bachelor’s degree program. Non-engineering majors may apply but preference goes to engineering, science and technology students.
Interns will be employed from May through July in the five counties of District 10, tasked with surveying current roadway conditions and newly completed projects for accuracy, all the while noting various aspects about the construction.
Those seeking an engineering internship may apply to the www.employment.pa.gov website, where links can be found to PennDOT internships.