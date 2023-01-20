The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is announcing some upcoming traffic jams on both sides of the Indiana-Armstrong county line.
One involves what is expected to be an hour’s inconvenience on U.S. Route 22 in Indiana County, while the other is the start of a month-long detour for a portion of U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong County.
First PennDOT is planning a traffic detour beginning Jan. 30 for the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
District 10 PennDOT spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said Margaret Road (state Route 2005) will be closed between U.S. Route 422 and Sunken Valley Road as overhead utility lines are moved underground.
The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning. The project incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span steel girder bridge and a concrete box culvert.
The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans state Route 2005, also known as Margaret Road.
Gibbs said the detour will be in place through the end of February. She said motorists should use Route 422 and state Routes 210, 85 and 2005 (Margaret Road).
The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point approximately 1,600 feet to the west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits.
Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh has the contract for this $25 million project, which has a projected completion date of June 2025.
Also, Gibbs said, PennDOT will have a rolling closure between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, on U.S. Route 22 in both eastbound and westbound directions between Exits 84 and 85.
It will allow Comcast to install an above ground telephone line across the highway.
Exit 84 is the Brush Valley/Armagh exit off Route 22, while Exit 85 is the link to East Philadelphia Street and State Route 403, connecting the highway to Dilltown and Johnstown.