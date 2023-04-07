The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is highlighting regional projects that may start or will continue this year in its five-county District 10.
“In addition to our annual maintenance projects in each county, we have several large-scale projects occurring this year that we’d like to highlight,” District 10 Executive Brian Allen said. “Improvements and enhancements are being made to our roadways and bridges in District 10 to ensure we provide safe roadways for our motorists.”
• Indiana County motorists are anticipating the end of a multi- year project on Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) in White Township.
Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, expects to complete the $19.8 million widening and resurfacing of Oakland Avenue and the U.S. Route 422 interchange, as well as ancillary items such as replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, by winter 2023.
• HRI Inc. of State College is contractor for a series of projects costing $11.9 million in White Township and Indiana Borough, expected to take until the fall of 2024.
Included is replacing the structures carrying Marsh Run under state Route 4005 (Wayne Avenue) and state Route 4030 (Carter Avenue) with concrete box culverts.
The Wayne Avenue replacement will be performed under traffic, while the Carter Avenue replacement will be done under detour. The project will also include resurfacing, pavement patching, minor drainage, installing ADA curb ramps, pedestrian signal upgrades, bituminous leveling and wearing courses and other miscellaneous construction on Business Route 422 from the U.S. Route 119 ramps to Indian Springs Road; Route 4005 from Route 4422 to Route 4030; Route 4005 from Locust Street to Philadelphia Street; North Fourth Street from Philadelphia Street to state Route 110; and state Route 110 to the U.S. 119 interchange.
• Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion is contractor for the $7.6 million replacement of U.S. Route 422 Mentch bridges in Cherryhill Township, that includes replacing the eastbound and westbound bridges carrying U.S. 422 over Route 8016 (Ramp D) with vertical clearance improvements.
The administration of Gov. Josh Shapiro said fixing and maintaining Pennsylvania’s roads, highways, and bridges is a top priority, and builds on the governor’s commitment to ensuring Pennsylvanians can travel across the commonwealth safely.
• Other notable ongoing projects this year include the $26 million U.S. Route 422 Margaret Road intersection improvements in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
Plum Contracting of Greensburg is the contractor. The work expected to take until the summer of 2025 includes realigning and reconstructing part of the highway near the intersection of state Route 2005 (Margaret Road/Cherry Run Road) and constructing a new bridge carrying U.S. 422 over state Route 2005 and a new precast concrete box culvert for an unnamed tributary to Cherry Run.
• Also, there is a safety improvement project on 1.3 miles of state Routes 28 and 66 in Goheenville in Pine Township, Armstrong County, which is expected to take until the fall of next year.
Mascaro Contracting of Pittsburgh is contractor for the $16.6 million project that includes roadway realignment, bridge replacements, continuation of truck climbing lane, and the addition of turning lanes at intersecting roads.
• In Jefferson County, Derry Construction of Latrobe is contractor for a $6.1 million project involving the resurfacing of U.S. Route 119 South in Young Township and Punxsutawney.
Resurfacing, patching, minor drainage, ADA ramps, bituminous leveling and wearing courses and other miscellaneous construction are planned on U.S. 119 from the Indiana/Jefferson county line to the intersection of Route 36. The project also includes the resurfacing U.S. 119 in Punxsutawney Borough from the U.S. 119 intersection with state Route 2017 to just west of Lions Club Road. Also, the existing structure carrying U.S. 119 over Mahoning Creek in Punxsutawney Borough will undergo preservation work.
Anticipated completion date is in the fall of this year.
• Projects listed in Butler County include the Three Degree Road Intersection in Adams and Middlesex townships, with safety improvements, including through lanes, turn lanes and side road improvements, as well as the addition of service roads for access control, jug handles, a soldier pile retaining wall, drainage and guide rail upgrades, signal replacement, signage and pavement markings, sidewalks, ADA ramps, and two roundabouts.
Independence Excavating Inc. of Independence, Ohio, is contractor for a $55.8 million effort with an anticipated completion date in November 2026.
• Independence Excavating Inc. also is contractor for a $26.5 million project involving Balls Bend in Middlesex Township, where major realignment project involving the addition of a travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane is planned, along with construction of four new structures, realigned local road connections, jug handles and a new signalized intersection at state Route 228 and Parks Road.
It has an anticipated completion date of January 2025.
• Gulisek Construction is contractor for a $9.9 million widening of Freedom Road, from state Route 3020 (Haines School Road) to Commonwealth Drive in Cranberry Township: Project includes new signal installation, bicycle lanes, sidewalks and turn lanes and completion is anticipated this summer.
• J.F. Shea Construction Inc. of Mount Pleasant is contractor for the $6.3 million Portersville Bridge replacement project over Interstate 79 in Muddy Creek Township. The new structure will be a two-span composite steel multi-girder bridge and anticipated completion date is in the summer of 2024.