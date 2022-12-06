White Township-based District 10 of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting construction services feedback using an online survey.
The public can take the survey through Dec. 23 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10Construction2022.
PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects that occurred throughout 2022 in District 10’s counties of Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson.
The survey is focused on products and services provided by District 10’s Construction Unit for area projects, which include:
• Indiana Group SIA — State Route 4422 in Indiana Borough, and White and South Mahoning townships.
• Claypoole Heights Bridge — State Route 4422 in White Township.
• Apollo Group Bridges — State Route 56 in Apollo Borough and Kiskiminetas Township.
The brief survey is aimed at determining the performance of the construction unit, satisfaction levels with the completed projects and the management of the projects during construction.