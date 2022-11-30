After a two-year hiatus, the “Paint the Plow” competition is back in Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10.
“Paint the Plow” is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the public is invited between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11 to vote on nine plows decorated by high school students in the district’s five counties, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson.
Earlier this year, PennDOT invited students to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice.”
The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.
Students from Penns Manor Area and United high schools in Indiana County, as well as Leechburg Area High School, Knoch High School, Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School, Keystone Jr.-Sr. High School, Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, Jefferson County DuBois AVTS and Brookville High School participated.
During the winter weather season, the blades they painted will be used to maintain area roadways.
The public can vote through the PennDOT https://forms.office.com/g/z3339PYNPk website.
There voters can click on the Paint the Plow icon, which will redirect them to a survey site where they can pick their favorite plow.
The plow photo that receives the most votes between Dec. 5 and 11 will be deemed the “Fan Favorite.”
PennDOT will post the pictures on statewide and regional Facebook and Twitter accounts, however responses on social media will not count toward the voting totals.