The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans a resurfacing project beginning next week on Wayne Avenue in White Township and Indiana Borough.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the first phase of the project consists of milling and patching operations, minor drainage upgrades, and paving between the U.S. Route 119 ramps/Wayne Avenue and Indian Springs Road beginning Monday at 7 a.m.
Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction for daylight work.
Gibbs said it is estimated that completion will take place by mid-May 2023.
Future phases will consist of additional paving along Wayne Avenue, South Seventh Street, North Fourth Street, Old State Route 119, and State Route 110.
In addition, box culverts on Wayne Avenue and Carter Avenue by the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex will be replaced. The box culvert work will take place in the summer of 2024.
The $11.9 million project is estimated to be completed in October 2024 by contractor HRI Inc. of State College.