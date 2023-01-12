A spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said her agency is reviewing legislation passed Wednesday in the state Senate that would stop the automatic gasoline tax increase taking effect this month, and permanently set the average wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon in a bid to end future tax hikes.
“(We) will continue to monitor it as it makes its way through the General Assembly,” PennDOT Press Secretary Alexis Campbell said in a Wednesday email to The Indiana Gazette. “The tax rate is set based on a calculation of the average wholesale price of fuel over the previous 12-month period multiplied by the millage rate set by Act 89 of 2013, which was signed into law during the Corbett Administration.”
On Wednesday by 29-19, the state Senate gave final approval to Senate Bill 35, proposed by Senate Transportation Chairman Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township (Cambria County) and sent it to the state House for consideration.
“My legislation will cut the gas tax before hardworking families must pay the second-highest gas tax in the nation,” Langerholc reiterated. “At a time when our constituents are faced with rising costs at the pump, grocery store and utility bills, no elected official should be voting against this legislation.”
However, Campbell said, eliminating that average wholesale price increase would result in a loss of around $200 million in Motor License Fund revenue for state and local roads and bridges.
“It would also impact our ability to fully match new federal funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Campbell said.
She also contended, “although wholesale fuel prices have gone up, consumption has actually dropped over time.”
She said it was “another example of why Pennsylvania’s gas tax is an unreliable source for funding the commonwealth’s vast network of roads and bridges,” and why outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf supported a phase-out of that tax.
She said the governor assembled a commission to consider alternative funding sources.
“The governor encourages the General Assembly to look for alternative funding sources that can replace the gas tax, repair our aging infrastructure and set Pennsylvania up for success in the 21st century,” Campbell said.
Before approving the bill, the Senate rejected a proposal by Sen. Vincent J. Hughes, D-Philadelphia, to table it.
“Our commonwealth has significant infrastructure needs that must be addressed as soon as possible, but increasing the gas tax only adds another serious financial burden on family budgets throughout the state,” said Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We need to make sure that Pennsylvanians are shielded against the worst impacts of inflation driven by the energy policies of the Biden Administration and the Wolf Administration. I appreciate Sen. Langerholc’s leadership in helping us take the first step toward a comprehensive transportation funding approach that will meet the commonwealth’s needs, both now and in the future.”