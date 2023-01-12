KENWOOD — On a motion by Penns Manor Area School District Treasurer Debora Tate, in her role as the district school board’s Budget and Finance Committee, the district directors voted 7-0 to adopt an Act 1 index resolution that limits any real estate tax hike for 2023-24 to the 6 percent level set for the Clymer-Cherryhill Township-Pine Township district by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
School Director Tammy Dalton seconded that motion. Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode and School Director Jody Rainey were absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
Eckenrode also chairs the board’s Negotiations Committee, and said earlier this week that the latest negotiation session with the Penns Manor Education Association, conducted Monday, “was amicable” and the two sides “discussed the main topics of contention in detail,” with plans to meet again Tuesday.
PMEA officials have not commented on this week’s meeting, but once again the teachers were given support by a parent during the Citizens’ Remarks portion of Wednesday’s meeting.
“This district cannot be successful without great teachers,” Linda Stupic, of Penn Run, said, “and you can’t have great teachers who want to work at Penns Manor when the starting salary is the lowest in this county.”
That has been one of the positions set forth by the PMEA. District officials have countered by comparing teacher salaries in Penns Manor with those in some nearby districts outside Indiana County.
While Eckenrode termed Monday’s meeting to be amicable and that the district continues “to remain hopeful that an agreement fairly benefiting both sides will be reached,” Stupic argued that “should the board decide not to come to an amicable agreement with the faculty, Penns Manor students will see an exodus of superb teachers leaving due to their desire to provide adequately for their own families.”
The board also approved a “Calling For Charter School Legislation Reform” resolution. Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said the district paid $500,000 in tuition to outside charter schools in the last school year.
In other business Wednesday, the board voted to:
• Accept the resignation of Melissa Rhea as a cleaner, effective Jan. 20.
• Grant Ron Fulton his summer salary in a lump sum payment at the end of the school year, if funds are available. The vote was 6-1 with School Director John Hardesty Sr. the lone no vote.
• Approve as drivers for Tri County Transportation Ronald Smith, Austin Wetzel and Bradley Brown.
The board also approved:
• As day-to-day substitutes teacher Natalie Krug and support staffer Melissa Cramer.
• Policies dealing with Purchases Subject to Bid/Quotation, Purchases Budgeted and Federal Fiscal Compliance.
• Memorandums of Understanding between the district and the Pennsylvania State Police for the elementary school and the junior-senior high school.
The board also voted to:
• Give the administration permission to file an E-rate, Category 2, FCC470 application and to obtain a request for proposal for five Meraki MS225-48FP switches and licenses.
• Accept a donation of bleacher risers and bleacher bench seats replacements for the visitor side of the stadium from the Penns Manor Foundation.
• Approve a field trip request for the Penns Manor Area Band to travel to Disney in Florida April 10-14. The cost of the trip is being paid by the student participants and district Band Boosters.
During the student recognition portion of the meeting, Leah Dunmire was honored as the PMEA student of the month for January.
Multiple students did well in Future Business Leaders of America regional competition, with first, second and third placers qualifying for the state competition in April in Hershey:
• First-place winners included Deja Gillo, Olivia Kohan, Andrew Freno, Sabrina Smith, Morgan Hill, Keira Brady, Maggie Hill, Connor James, Alex Polenik, Isaac Barnhart, Terry James, Caleb Joiner, Adam Altemus, Ryan Brady and Ashton Courvina.
• Second-place winners included LaShay Johnson, Bailey Horn, Summer Fennell, Alyssa Altemus, Breanna Cessna, Dylan Kuzemchak and Amin Lieb.
• Third-place winners included Rowan Lemmon, Leah Dunmire, Allison Stiteler, Sarah Stiteler, Isabella Wenzel, Jillian Bowman, Kyleigh Coy, Andrea Schwartz, Kendra Fairman, Breezy Horn and Kathleen Dixon.
Others who placed either fourth or fifth in their events included Alyssa Shank, Justin Vojtek, Kennedy Baker, Angelina Matthews, Eric Baum, Logan McCunn, Haley Chilenski, Emma Laverick, Kloiee Abrams, Ben Smith, Karys McComb, Amara Hemphill, Liz Diehl and Olivia Cramer.
Also honored was Max Hill, who was named Offensive Player of the Year on the 2022 All-Gazette Football Team, while named to the Top 33 Team included Ashton Courvina, Justin Marshall, Nathan Raffaele and Carter Smith.
Separately, Johnson noted that Penns Manor Area High School senior Max Ackerson received a state Keystone Future Farmers of America degree during the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week.
The board will hold its next committee meeting on Feb. 1 and its next voting meeting on Feb. 8, both at 7 p.m.