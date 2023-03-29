KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors, meeting in special session Tuesday night, unanimously approved a four-year tentative contract agreement previously approved March 12 by the Penns Manor Education Association.
School Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode, who chairs the board’s negotiations committee, motioned for approval of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, with School Director John Hardesty Sr. seconding the motion and the board voting 9-0.
As approved by both sides, and released after Tuesday’s meeting by Superintendent Daren K. Johnston, teacher wages will go up 3 percent in 2022-23, 2.9 percent in 2023-24, 2.8 percent in 2024-25 and 2.75 percent in 2025-26 for an average increase in overall salary for the four years of 2.8 percent.
Starting teacher salaries will be increased from $41,212 to $50,000, and extracurricular and athletic salaries will be increased by 2.4 percent in each year of the contract.
When the PMEA approved the contract, Annie Briscoe, region advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, of which PMEA is an affiliate, said the increase improved the district’s standing for starting salaries from ninth to fifth in Indiana County.
An early retirement incentive is included, with dollars paid to a teacher over five years upon retirement totaling $70,000, or $14,000 per year in 2022-23, then $60,000, or $12,000 per year in each succeeding year of the contract.
The contract provides for contributions to a teacher’s health savings account to pay for a medical insurance deductible, with the district paying 75 percent and the teacher 25 percent in 2022-23, then each side paying 50 percent in the succeeding three years of the pact.
Also under health insurance, the prescription plan changes from an open formulary plan to a closed formulary plan. And any teacher who elects not to participate in the district’s medical insurance coverage will receive an annual incentive of $6,500 for family and $5,000 for all other plans.
The new CBA between the district and the 68-member PMEA is retroactive to Aug. 1, 2022, and runs through July 31, 2026. It came after the teacher union went on strike from Feb. 27 through March 9.
That delayed the end of the school year. As motioned by Board Treasurer Debora Tate, seconded by School Director Lisa Smiley and also approved 9-0, the 2022-23 school calendar was revised, to schedule the last student day of the school year on June 9 and the last teacher day on June 12.
The board also revised the effective retirement date of Gerald Hughes, agriculture and general science teacher, to June 30, rather than the last teacher day of 2022-23.
The revision was per Hughes’ request in his retirement letter, Johnston said.
“He does summer work with our students,” the superintendent said.
Also, it allows Hughes to join his students at the Pennsylvania Future Farmers of America convention June 13-15 at Penn State.
Hardesty made the motion, Eckenrode seconded it, and the vote again was 9-0.
After the brief special public session, the board held an executive session on other matters. The board’s next regularly-scheduled meetings are the monthly committee session on April 5 and the April voting meeting on April 12, both at 7 p.m.