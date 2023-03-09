KENWOOD — More than a dozen Penns Manor Area School District residents and employees — including a weeping high school senior — pressed the case for the contract sought by striking members of the Penns Manor Education Association.
It seems, resident Jamie Bennett of Heilwood said, “the only avenue that has been employed is at the expense of the teachers.”
Bennett was among those trying to limit their remarks to five minutes or less, per normal rules, at Wednesday’s Penns Manor Area school board meeting.
That included one speaker expressing his support for the board — former School Director Ronald Larch — who said he would have hoped the district would go further with cutbacks, lest one eventually sees layoffs, budget cuts and larger class sizes.
Board Vice President and Negotiations Committee Chair Jill Eckenrode said district officials “fully understand the importance of ensuring our teachers are fairly compensated for their hard work and dedication” — but are “responsible for balancing our budgetary constraints and being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
Eckenrode said the district appreciated the patience of its residents as “these important discussions” continue, into another round of contract talks at 9 a.m. today.
It comes on the ninth day of a teacher strike — one that would have to end Tuesday to allow Penns Manor to complete a 180-day school year by June 15, per state law, a point district labor counsel Carl P. Beard reminded a Gazette reporter in an email complaining about past coverage in the paper of the state’s deadlines.
“Per (the Pennsylvania Department of Education), the District, (PMEA) and the (state) Bureau of Mediation, teachers must return to work on March 15, 2023,” Beard wrote.
After Wednesday’s public meeting and before the school board went into executive session, district officials acknowledged the confusion of PDE’s memo, which also referred to the June 30 deadline, the end of the fiscal year for most school districts.
“It is the Department’s opinion that if the strike goes beyond March 29, 2023, the district will be unable to complete 180 days of instruction by June 30, 2023,” PDE School Services Office Director Monica Washington wrote in the memo, a copy of which was provided to the Gazette by PDE’s press office.
Meanwhile, some speakers reiterated points made in a previous public information meeting held by the school board. Parent Kristin Pegg asked board members if they would tell their kids “to accept loss and work harder”?
District employee Adam Shearer had made the point last week that 13 Penns Manor employees had wages frozen for five years because of fact-finding in 2013.
Teacher Dan Antonacci made that point Wednesday night, saying teacher salaries are the same as they were a decade ago. Scherer, meanwhile, pointed to how Indiana University of Pennsylvania is not getting students to enroll for teaching classes.
“We’re fighting for the future of this district,” teacher Erica Lauer said, pointing to how a Penns Manor teacher was hired by Indiana Area School District amid multiple applications — while only two applications were received to fill the vacancy that resulted at Penns Manor.
“I’m afraid we are going to become a stepping stone” for other districts such as IASD, Shearer said.
“You seem to be focused on future savings,” instead of present needs, said David Cowles, who recalled forming an “elementary spirit committee” when he worked at Penns Manor.
“The strike has united the teachers and made them stronger,” Cowles told the school board — while district officials were dividing the community.
“I miss my kids’ smiling faces,” said kindergarten teacher Kelli Buterbaugh. “We are anxious to return to the classroom.”
In her remarks, Eckenrode said, “we are working tirelessly to come to an agreement that is equitable for everyone involved.” She also said, “We want our community to be assured that we are committed to finding a resolution that benefits all parties.”
And she concluded her remarks by saying, “without question, our teachers are a vital part of our district, and we are grateful for their timeless efforts to provide the students with the best possible education.”
During the business session that followed public comments, the board approved a 2023-24 school calendar, with the first teacher day being Aug. 21, the first student day Aug. 24, and tentative last days in 2024 being May 29 for students and May 30 for teachers.
The board also approved:
• Participation in the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Pregnant and Parenting Teens program for 2022-23, at a cost of $900.
• A one-year renewal of the Work Sampling Online License for the Pre-K Counts Assessments through Pearson for 2023-24 at a cost of $761.25 from Pre-K Counts grant funds.
• A $7,000 contract with All American Athletics through a Co-Stars contract to refinish the elementary and high school gym floors, paid out of the district general fund.
• Employment of Virginia Birch, John Joyner and Eric Martin as drivers for Tri-County Transportation in 2022-23.
• With regret, retirements for science teacher George Caroff, elementary teacher Kimberly Rhea, agriculture and general science teacher Gerald Hughes, and cleaner Donna Nichol.
Also, in student recognition:
• Adrianna Scatena was honored as the Penns Manor Education Association student of the month for March.
• Morgan Hill was honored as Indiana Gazette Teen of the Week.
• Bailey Horn, Danielle Sabo, Elizabeth Diehl and Jesavel Betancila were honored for being named to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District Band, while Bailey and Danielle also were honored for being regional band participants.
• Max Hill achieved 1,000 career points in a basketball game on Feb. 13. He’s the first Penns Manor Area student to achieve 1,000 points in basketball and 1,000 yards rushing in football.
PAFootballNews.com honored these Penns Manor Area student-athletes:
• With grade-point averages of 4.0 or above, Ashton Courvina, Justin Marshall, Max Hill, Nathan Raffaele, Braden Depp, Brayden Pytash, Ethan Depp, Landon Snyder, Alex Polenik, Amin Lieb and Troy Williams.
• With grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.9, Adam Altemus, Colton Shields, Eric Baum, Mark Bagley, Bryton Gillen, Jacob Tate and Kayden Detwiler.
Also, honored as winners in the 2023 elementary spelling bee were Carter Cullen, Layton Heller, Luke Dolges and Lilly McDermott.