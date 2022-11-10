KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District officials said talks have continued with the Penns Manor Education Association regarding a new teacher contract.
“We’ve been meeting them, and meeting them very regularly,” said PMASD Board President Robert Packer.
“We have a lot of issues on the table,” PMASD Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode, who chairs the school board’s negotiating committee, told reporters after Wednesday’s board meeting.
She said progress has been made on several fronts, during talks that included a 4½-hour session earlier this week. The two sides are scheduled to meet again Nov. 17.
“Both sides are working hard,” Eckenrode said to a parent who addressed the contract situation during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting. “We want to reach an agreement.”
Grace Peace, who also is a substitute teacher, expressed concern with the slow pace of the contract talks.
“Every teacher in that (district school) building works very hard,” Peace said. “We have to support these teachers. They all work very hard and they care.”
Packer said “we value our teachers,” but, “we also value our taxpayers.” He said he wanted to resolve the contract in the best way possible, for the teachers, but also for the district and its taxpayers.
Once again, the school board had a relatively short agenda. It approved:
• A pest control service agreement with Environmental Pest Management Inc. of Indiana for $1,860 to be paid in monthly $155 segments along with an initial service charge of $250.
• Revisions to district policies dealing with conflicts of interest and federal fiscal compliance.
• Five volunteers to work with winter sports teams: Jay Hill with varsity boys’ basketball; Chad Kuzemchak, Karlie Horwat and Krista Gillo with varsity and junior high girls’ basketball; and Kirby Griffin with junior high boys’ basketball.
• For Tri-County Transportation, these drivers and substitutes: Holly Bash, Floyd Patterson and Sarah Keith.
• Guest teachers Allie Letso and Lauren Yackuboskey pending receipts of all certifications from ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 for 2022-23.
• Lee Kuzemchak as mentor for a recently-hired special education teacher as per the district’s induction program, with compensatory time off in lieu of payment for the post.
Under the expired Collective Bargaining Agreement with the PMEA, the board approved:
• Advancement of Jason Miloser from the level of Bachelor’s-plus-20-credits, Step 5, to Master’s Degree, Step 5, at an annual salary of $65,007.
• Erica Lauer as Senior High Book Club Advisor at an annual rate of $627.65.
It gave the district administration permission to post and advertise for a full-time instructional assistant for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.
The board also approved a Family Medical Leave for an employee, and voted to hold its reorganization meeting on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., followed by the December board committee meeting.
It also announced that Kathleen Dixon is the PMEA Student of the Month for November.
And after adjourning, the board went into an executive session.