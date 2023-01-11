KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District and Penns Manor Education Association negotiators met once again Monday night with a mediator, as the two sides continue efforts to reach a contract to replace the one that expired on July 31, 2022.
“We discussed the main topics of contention in detail and do have another meeting scheduled for Jan. 17,” said PMASD Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode, who chairs the school board’s negotiating committee.
Monday’s session was the 12th since July.
“(Monday) night’s meeting was amiable, and myself and the Negotiating Committee are looking forward to sitting down with PMEA representatives again next week,” Eckenrode said. “We continue to remain hopeful that an agreement fairly benefitting both sides will be reached.”
PMEA and Pennsylvania State Education Association officials could not be reached for comment. PMEA is one of the locals in PSEA’s Central-Western region which covers Armstrong, Bedford, Cambria, Indiana, Jefferson and Somerset counties.
Monday’s meeting also came two days before tonight’s regular voting meeting of the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors.
At last month’s regular meeting on Dec. 14, three residents of the Clymer-Cherryhill Township-Pine Township district expressed concerns about the ongoing talks and urged the district to reach a settlement with the PMEA.
Major issues on tonight’s agenda include the state’s Act 1 index for real estate taxes, which is 6.0 percent for Penns Manor. The board will consider limiting any property tax levy to that amount in 2023-24.
The board also will consider a memorandum of understanding between Penns Manor Area Junior-Senior High School and the
Pennsylvania State Police, and a resolution calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation reforming the state’s charter school system.
According to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, “the average Pennsylvania school district spends millions of dollars in taxpayer money annually in mandatory payments to brick-and-mortar and cyber charter schools ... calculated in a manner which requires districts to send more money to charter schools than is needed to operate their programs.”
The resolution goes on to say that “school districts are struggling to keep up with growing charter costs and are forced to raise taxes and cut staffing, programs and services for their own students in order to pay millions of dollars to charter schools.”