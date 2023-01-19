KENWOOD — The chief negotiator for Penns Manor Area School District believes progress was made in the latest contract talks with the Penns Manor Education Association.
“A proposal was presented with a request that it be presented to the PMEA membership for an informal straw vote,” Penns Manor Area School Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode said following Tuesday’s bargaining session with a mediator.
“We have scheduled another negotiating session for Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.,” said Eckenrode, who also chairs the school board’s negotiations committee.
The PMEA union represents more than 60 educators in the Clymer-Pine Township-Cherryhill Township district, who have been working without a contract since June 30. It has been two months since the PMEA voted to authorize a strike, but nothing further has happened since.
The two sides have met 13 times since July, going over such issues as salaries and health care.
The Indiana Gazette has reached out to the union for comment.
PMEA has not been quiet, stressing an “Educators Who Care” campaign with such activities as donating cases of water to the Pine Township and Cherryhill Township volunteer fire companies, and a December community clothing drive.
The Penns Manor Area faculty also name students of the month who are touted at school board meetings.
Additionally, residents have spoken out on behalf of the union at recent school board meetings.