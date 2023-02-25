CLYMER — Talks will continue Saturday afternoon as Penns Manor Area School District and the 68-member Penns Manor Education Association seek to resolve a contract dispute and avert a strike set by the Penns Manor teachers for Monday morning.
“Both sides have agreed to meet again, so there will be another session (Saturday) at 1 p.m.,” said Annie Briscoe, Indiana-based regional advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association in its Western Region.
PSEA includes the PMEA.
The two sides also met Friday beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing into early evening.
The latest talks came three days after the PMEA announced that “they will exercise their right to strike beginning on Monday.”
PMEA’s announcement of those talks came late Thursday night in a Facebook post that stated, “We look forward to entering that session in the spirit of collaboration to achieve our goal of reaching a fair contract and avoiding the strike altogether.”
Penns Manor Area School Board Vice President and Negotiations Chairperson Jill Eckenrode said it is the district’s goal “to reach an agreement that is fair to the teachers, the district and taxpayers.”
However, the district also was preparing for a strike, posting on its website that “all classes at the Penns Manor Area School District will be canceled consistent with those days in which the teacher strike is ongoing.”
Students enrolled at Indiana County Technology Center and outside placements for class will continue to attend classes at those locations, the district said.
Transportation for outside placements will operate on a regular schedule.
An ICTC bus will pick up and drop off students in four locations within the school district as follows:
• Penns Manor HS parking lot, pickup time: 7:12 a.m./return time: 11:20 a.m.
• Heilwood First Street, pickup time 7:17 a.m./return time 11:14 a.m.
• Cherryhill Township Fire Hall parking lot, pickup time: 7:28 a.m./return time: 11:04 a.m.
• Clymer Fire Hall parking lot, pickup time: 7:34 a.m./return time: 10:51 a.m.
As for extracurricular activity, the district said it is “hopeful that all previously scheduled and planned athletics, programs and activities can carry on as scheduled in the best interest of the students,” adding that “the district will make its facilities available for said activities to be carried out.”
In a Facebook notice that coincided with its notifying the district of its decision to strike, PMEA provided a “fact sheet” that included “the fact that our teachers ... made sacrifices and took on additional work without additional pay to make Penns Manor the only area school that operated fully in-person every day during the (COVID-19) pandemic.”
It also contended once again that “the district has the financial means to meet our asks at the table and still plan for a fiscally responsible future.”
PMEA, which caps its posts with the motto, “Educators Who Care,” told residents of the Clymer-Cherryhill Township-Pine Township district in that Thursday night Facebook post, “we’d like to thank the community for your patience during these difficult times.”