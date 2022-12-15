KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors heard concerns Wednesday night from three residents of the Clymer-Cherryhill Township-Pine Township district about contract talks with the Penns Manor Education Association teachers’ union.
“We don’t want a strike,” Erick Skullety said, recalling how teachers walked out several times in the late 1990s in Homer-Center School District.
Chad Kuzemchak said he favored “taking care of the people who work with our children,” and urged the board to “let them know you care and you are on their side.”
Kuzemchak is a 1999 alumnus of Penns Manor Area High School who chose to move back into the district. He also was a teacher in two other districts from 2006 to 2011.
Autumn Reed recalled how the district weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged a settlement with the PMEA.
“If it is not worked out, it is going to affect our children,” Reed said. She also urged the district to provide more detail about the negotiations.
School Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode, who chairs the board’s Negotiations Committee, said there have been 11 sessions with a mediator since July. The latest session occurred Monday.
“There was progress made,” Superintendent Daren K. Johnston emailed earlier Wednesday. “The next scheduled meeting for negotiations is Jan. 9.”
Eckenrode said she thought there had been progress on several issues, and said, “We do remain very hopeful.”
Board President Robert Packer insisted that “we have chosen not to negotiate this contract in public,” and that “the best place to negotiate is at the negotiating table.”
Skullety praised efforts made by district teachers with his daughter, while Kuzemchak said “other districts look to Penns Manor as the mold” to follow. He said the district could wind up being at the bottom of Indiana County districts.
“We are not at the bottom of the county,” Packer insisted. He said teachers average more than $70,000 a year while the population as a whole in the district has an average income of $54,000 a year.
Packer said teacher salaries in the district once were second only to those in Indiana Area, and now they’re the third highest.
The board followed an hour-long meeting Wednesday night with an executive session regarding the negotiations.
Between the public comments and that executive session, the board adopted an Act 57 of 2022 resolution “that the tax collectors of the Penns Manor Area School District shall waive additional charges for real estate taxes in certain situations beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2023, provided that the taxpayer satisfies the requirements as set forth in the resolution.”
Another state requirement, the Act 1 index for real estate taxes, will be an issue next month, Johnston said. The superintendent said the board will consider limiting any property tax levy to 6 percent in 2023-24. The board will meet in committee session on Jan. 4 and for its voting meeting on Jan. 11, both at 7 p.m.
The board also approved a resolution for Principles for Governance and Leadership, as well as a policy to that effect, and also approved policy changes involving Enrollment of Students, Eligibility of Nonresident Students, Immunizations and Communicable Diseases, Attendance, Graduation, Dress and Grooming, Suspension and Expulsion, Students Experiencing Homelessness, Foster Care and Other Educational Instability, and Transportation, as well as several administrative regulations.
The school directors also approved stipend increases of $5 to $10 for sports officials, setting new stipends at $70 for varsity football, softball, baseball and basketball officials, $60 for cross-country and junior high volleyball and basketball officials, and $55 for junior varsity football and basketball officials.
The board also approved:
• The resignation of Anna Falco as assistant track and field coach.
• The resignation of Sara Nealer as 4.5-hour cafeteria worker and the hiring of a replacement in that role, Brenda Stewart.
• Gary Devivo as a boys’ basketball volunteer coach.
• Kristena Martin, Austin Pate, Timothy Keener and Lance Frampton as Tri-County Transportation drivers.
• Kayla Snyder as a guest teacher pending certification from ARIN Intermediate Unit 28.
• Emily Vogel as a substitute teacher and Erin Launi as a support staff substitute.
It also approved agreements with ARIN IU 28 to provide English language development teacher services to the district at a maximum cost of $26,964 for 2022-23, and ARIN IU28 Schoolcast Service for 2022-23 at a cost of $292.38.
And it approved a small games of chance resolution for school-affiliated booster clubs and organizations.
Two students were approved for outside placement at Pathways in Oil City.
And the PMEA announced that Bailey Horn was student of the month for December.