KENWOOD -- At its meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor Area School District's board of directors tackled a long agenda of business items.
Among new business items, the board voted to renew for 2023-24 its agreement with Canton's Driving School to provide behind-the-wheel driver education instruction at a rate of $200 per student -- or $210 if the cost per gallon of gasoline is $4 or above.
The district said students participating in behind-the-wheel driver education instruction are responsible for reimbursing the district $50 toward the cost of the instruction.
Students unable to receive classroom training during the day may receive instruction from Canton's School of Driving at a cost to the district of $100 per student, upon approval of the high school principal.
Also Wednesday, the board approved a $2.485 contract with GovConnection Inc. for the access license to Adobe Creative Cloud, and the purchase of five Meraki MS225 -48FP ethernet switches and the license for those switches for $25,810 from E-N Computer Inc.
The district will get E-rate reimbursement for the ethernet switches.