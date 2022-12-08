KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors reorganized Wednesday night, then went into a monthly committee meeting dominated by discussion of district fund balances over the past 11 years.
Robert Packer, who has overseen the school board for most of the past 11 years, was chosen unanimously to continue as board president for 2023. Jill Eckenrode was re-elected as board vice president, while John Hardesty Sr. was chosen to represent the district on the Indiana County Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee and on the Occupational Advisory Committee for the district’s Agriculture Program.
Eckenrode also was chosen as district liaison to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association and Jennifer Sleppy, who is nearing her first anniversary as district business manager, will be primary district delegate to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee, with Board Secretary Nicole Peterson as first alternate and Superintendent Daren K. Johnston as second alternate.
Packer, Eckenrode, Board Treasurer Debora Tate and Peterson were authorized to use facsimile signatures.
Also during reorganization, 10 financial institutions were chosen as depositories for school funds, including Marion Center, First Commonwealth, S&T and InFirst banks from Indiana County, as well as Elderton State Bank, PLGIT (Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust) Investments, CNB Bank, Wells Fargo N.A., Wilmington Trust and PNC Bank.
The Indiana Gazette and the Mainline weekly newspapers of Cambria County once again are designated as official newspapers of general circulation, and the board voted to continue to hold its committee meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, and regular voting meetings on the second Wednesday of each month, in all cases at 7 p.m.
After a four-minute executive session to allow for a briefing on contract negotiations with the Penns Manor Education Association, Sleppy took center stage during a discussion of total district fund balances for the past 11 years.
Eckenrode opened the discussion by telling her colleagues and the public that next month opens the budget process that will continue through June. She said the district was committed to transparency, and that recent PMEA comments contained inaccuracies.
After the PMEA took a strike authorization vote last month, Annie Briscoe, Indiana-based Central-Western Region Advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, of which PMEA, said, “since 2012, the district has operated with a surplus, while budgeting for a deficit, for each year with the exception of 2019. So we’re talking about a school district that is in strong financial shape that has the fiscal solvency to absorb those anticipated cost increases associated with healthcare, and still meet the local union’s proposals on salary.”
Also, the district may have been referring to a fact sheet PMEA posted on its Facebook page earlier this week.
It pointed, for instance, to the Pennsylvania Department of Education providing “an additional 4.2 percent in basic education funding,” and said “the district is in a strong financial position to provide what we are asking for without increasing taxes for residents,” claiming “the reality is taxes were increased in this district for years while our gross salaries moved minimally or not at all.”
PMEA also reiterated that “Penns Manor’s starting salary for new teachers ranks the lowest” of any Indiana County school district, and “the overall career salary rate at Penns Manor is on track to be the second lowest,” after Marion Center Area “if we don’t improve language in this contract.”
Sleppy said, as a whole, the total district fund balance has decreased $1,396,477 since 2011, and as a percentage of actual expenses it has decreased from 63 percent in 2011 to 41 percent in 2022.
Also, she said, if federal COVID-19 related Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, money hadn’t been available as a supplement, the $850,000 budgeted for salaries and benefits in 2021-22 would have resulted in a $475,000 budget deficit — and/or a tax increase.
Also, she said, the current Committed Funds — funds reserved by resolution for a specific purpose, for future liabilities to district employees and retirees — is $272,344 short of total future liability.
Hardesty said the surplus protects the district, and allows it to take such actions as bringing in natural gas, and getting a more efficient furnace, air and lights.
“We need to celebrate our finances,” Hardesty said. “I think our finances are outstanding.”
Also, Solicitor Ronald Saffron said, a healthier fund balance means better interest rates when the district needs to borrow.
And, Packer said, “all of those numbers are audited every year. The board has always done a good job of managing those dollars.”
Also Wednesday, district officials said enrollment has fallen in recent years from over 1,000 to around 750.
Johnston said the district has dealt with another problem — 13 homeless students during the past year, though that usually meant a student forced to move into another home because of eviction or other problems.
The superintendent also praised district staff for contributing donations of money and clothing to homeless students.
PMEA and the district’s negotiators are scheduled to meet again on Monday.
Next week, the regular board meeting agenda will include Act 57 of 2022.
Saffron said those who would benefit from Act 57 still would have to pay real estate tax at face value, but would not face penalties or interest because they didn’t get a tax notice, for such reasons as a change of ownership of a property.