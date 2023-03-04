KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District and its striking teachers’ union returned to the bargaining table Friday.
The four-and-a-half-hour session was the first between the district and the Penns Manor Education Association since an impasse was reported in talks last weekend.
“PMASD and PMEA met (Friday) from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.,” Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said in an email to news organizations. “PMEA requested to adjourn for the day to review data.”
Johnston said the next negotiations meeting is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m.
However, as a result, the superintendent said, “classes at PMASD will be canceled on Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7.”
In a statement late Friday afternoon, a Pennsylvania State Education Association spokesperson expressed disappointment that no settlement was reached earlier in the day.
“Our members are disappointed that this contract wasn’t settled today, especially with the outpouring of support all week long from so many community members who want the school board to do everything they can do reach an agreement and get students back into the classroom,” said Annie Briscoe, region advocacy coordinator for PSEA, the statewide teacher union organization of which the 68-member PMEA is an affiliate.
“Ultimately the proposals we saw today are still asking teachers to pay more, and to get less,” Briscoe continued. “The teachers are simply asking to maintain the same level of benefits they currently have.”
On its Facebook page, PMEA thanked the public in Clymer Borough and Pine and Cherryhill townships “for your continued patience and support,” while also stressing in a meme on that Facebook page that “we want to be back in the classroom with a fair contract as soon as possible.”
PMEA finished its latest statement with its usual sign-off, “PMEA, educators who care.”
Health care and the district’s early retirement care were stated last week by the district as “the major stumbling blocks preventing an agreement.”
PMEA responded with potential reductions in other areas, but said in a news release after Monday’s school board public information session that, along with “potential reductions for coaching positions,” the 68-member union “included all supplementals in that proposal, including tutors and club advisors in addition to coaches – positions that many teachers currently hold.”
PMEA said it was not an ideal proposal, but was aimed to provide the same amount of savings to the district that Penns Manor is seeking in healthcare concessions.
Pickets have shown up each day this past week at the Penns Manor campus in Kenwood, a Cherryhill Township village four miles outside Clymer. Some have shown up to give support to the teachers, including a number of state labor leaders.
Among the latest visitors to the picket line on Thursday were two representatives of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, Secretary-Treasurer George Piasecki and State Director Chuck Green.
“We thank them and the many others who have supported us in so many ways,” PMEA posted on its Facebook page.
Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Education said classes should resume in Penns Manor no later than March 14 for subsidy purposes and to determine when the Secretary of Education may initiate injunctive proceedings against a district and its teachers’ union because a strike threatens the provision of 180 days of instruction.
That March 14 date would be the latest a strike could last if the district wants to have a required 180 days of education for the 2022-23 academic year by June 15.
However, PDE said in a memo, the state’s Public School Code also provides for “injunctive proceedings when the school district is unable to complete 180 days of instruction by June 30,” the actual last day of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The district’s calendar for the coming week also includes the monthly school board voting meeting, scheduled Wednesday at 7 p.m.
In other local labor news, faculty contract negotiations continued Friday between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, which includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The negotiation teams discussed athletic trainers, athletic directors, office hours, and the faculty-development fund.
The teams are slated to meet again March 31. The current four-year contract contract for 5,000 faculty and coaches at IUP and other PASSHE campuses expires June 30.