KENWOOD — Negotiators for Penns Manor Education Association and the Penns Manor Area School District met for just over five hours Tuesday, but emerged again without an agreement.
“For the second straight time, the teachers’ association chose to end the negotiating session for the day at 3:15 p.m.,” district Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said.
He said a teacher strike that now has gone seven days will continue today and Thursday, as the next bargaining session is not scheduled until 9 a.m. Thursday.
“The district is extremely disappointed that the teachers have chosen this path, as it means our students will remain out of the classroom for another two days,” Johnston said. “The district wanted our students back in the classroom (today). The district’s negotiations committee fully expressed its willingness to remain at the district office for as long as it took (on Tuesday) to reach a tentative agreement.”
A spokeswoman for the PMEA said its goal remains focused on getting a contract that’s fair so the teachers can get back to the classrooms with their students.
“Our teachers can understand that frustration because we’ve been extremely disappointed that the district chose not to meet with us as often as possible between November and February to avoid this strike all together,” said Annie Briscoe, Indiana-based region advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, of which the 68-member PMEA is an affiliate.
“The difference is that (on Tuesday) the district proposed some changes that our team needed to research further before providing a response,” Briscoe said. “And our teachers plan to do just that on Thursday.”
Briscoe said teachers at Penns Manor are increasingly worried about what as she put it “this cycle of bargaining unrest will lead to when it comes to recruiting talented teachers to want to come and teach here.”
She cited a 66 percent decline in teaching certifications issued in the commonwealth over the last 10 years, and said the Penns Manor union is concerned about the reality of the teacher shortage and its impact in our own district.
Ten years ago, she said, an opening at Penns Manor saw around a hundred applicants, but recently a high school English position only yielded two qualified applicants.
“It’s just common sense that the district would do everything they can to make this a more desirable district to want to come and work, and not a last resort that ranks at or near the very bottom in county comparisons,” Briscoe said.
In-between Tuesday’s and Thursday’s bargaining sessions will be the monthly voting meeting of the Penns Manor board of directors.
Johnston said tonight’s 7 p.m. meeting was being moved from its usual location, the school board meeting room in the administration portion of the campus, to the high school auditorium.