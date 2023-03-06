KENWOOD — Today is day six for canceled classes in the Penns Manor Area School District, as a contract dispute continues with the Penns Manor Education Association.
The district canceled classes for both today and Tuesday, ahead of a scheduled 10 a.m. bargaining session Tuesday with the PMEA, the Pennsylvania State Education Association affiliate representing 68 Penns Manor teachers.
The first negotiation session since the PMEA went on strike against the district a week ago today was a four-and-a-half-hour meeting Friday.
At that point, the district said, PMEA requested to adjourn to review information.
Later Friday, a PSEA spokesperson expressed disappointment that no settlement was reached.
Annie Briscoe said it was disappointing “especially with the outpouring of support all week long from so many community members who want the school board to do everything they can do reach an agreement and get students back into the classroom.”
Pickets showed up each day last week at the Penns Manor campus in Kenwood, a Cherryhill Township village four miles outside Clymer. A number of state labor leaders also have shown up to support PMEA.
Health care and the district’s early retirement care were stated last week by the district as “the major stumbling blocks preventing an agreement.”
Watching the situation is the Pennsylvania Department of Education, which issued a memo last week saying classes should resume in Penns Manor no later than March 14 for subsidy purposes.
That March 14 date would be the latest a strike could last if the district wants to have a required 180 days of education for the 2022-23 academic year by June 15.
“To determine this ‘critical date’ (of June 15),” PDE made these calculations:
• Count total instructional days completed. Act 80 days are not instructional days, but are exceptions to instructional days, and therefore, are not counted in the calculation of total instructional days completed.
• Counting back from June 30, count every available instructional day. By statute, the following days are not available as instructional days: Saturdays; Sundays; Memorial Day; the Fourth of July; Thanksgiving; Christmas; the First of January; and, if specifically approved by resolution of the board of directors prior to the beginning of the school year, up to five additional days specifically designated as official local school district holidays.
“Information provided by the Penns Manor Area School District shows that prior to the beginning of strike on Feb. 27, 2023, the school district provided (114) days of instruction,” according to the PDE memo.
Also this week, the district’s board of directors will hold its monthly voting meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m.